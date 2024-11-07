Watch Now
Search on for van driver who crashed into Bel Air home, sparking massive fire

The latest on a house fire in Bel Air, and the search for a potential suspect
BEL AIR, Md. — More information continues to come in about a massive house fire in Bel Air Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:15pm on Woodhome Drive.

That's when a neighbor called 911, reporting a van ramming into a home.

Investigators determined the van struck a gas meter causing the engine to ignite and fire to spread all throughout the home.

The van driver reportedly fled the scene.

Detectives have identified the driver, but they remain on the run.

There's no word on how or why the driver crashed into the home.

The homeowner was away at the time of the incident, unfortunately two dogs were inside and died.

A gas leak caused by the crash initially forced area residents to evacuate their homes, but crews were able to contain things and allow them to return a short time later.

Overall it's estimated the fire caused more than half-a-million in damage.

