It's Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Here's what's happening around Maryland today

BALTIMORE — It's Monday, April 16th, and we're looking at a drier mild spring day.



A fourth victim of the Key Bridge collapse was recovered from the Patapsco River Monday evening

Attorneys for the victims are seeking to overturn a maritime law in their effort to hold the ship's owner and operator accountable

The Baltimore Archdiocese is planning mass church closures as part of a city and county-wide merger plan

Baltimore native Angel Reese is headed to the WNBA