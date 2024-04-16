Baltimore County seeking cold case sexual assault survivors to give case updates

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County leaders are encouraging sexual assault survivors to come forward as evidence is currently being processed.

They announced a new initiative appealing to cold case sexual assault survivors between 1977 and 1997 who were treated at GBMC.

This new effort encourages the survivors to contact partners for updates on their cases.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to bring information, justice and long-awaited closure to sexual assault survivors,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “

Survivors can call the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault hotline at 833-364-0046.

This comes after the county announced a commitment to expedite testing of cold case sexual assault forensic evidence preserved by GBMC since the 1970s.

Since November 2023, 1,408 cold case slides from 1977 to 1997 have been subpoenaed by Baltimore County police and sent to headquarters. Currently, more than 1,000 slides have been sent to a lab for DNA testing.

All the slides will be tested by the end of 2024.

"Our goal is to empower impacted survivors and to ensure their voice is central to this process,” said TurnAround, Inc. Executive Director Amanda Rodriguez. “These survivors took meaningful steps, with hope, that someday justice would be served in their case - and now there is a chance for them to realize that hope. Victim engagement is key."

Sexual assault resources:

