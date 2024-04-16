Gov. Moore working to reopen Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It's been three weeks since the collapse. Governor Wes Moore says he has four directives he has issued to his team. The first being closure to the families.

Along with clearing the channel and opening vessel traffic to the port, taking care of the people affected and ultimately rebuilding the Key Bridge.

In working toward getting the port reopened. Governor Moore says 1,100 tons of steel has been removed so far.

Stating earlier today he went out with unified command to watch preperations for the lift of the next section of the bridge that weighs around 300 tons. He says it's about the same size as a Boeing 747.

"You see here, this is the piece that we're working on removing, and when you look at the size and the enormity of what it is in terms of the operation, you see it's imperative for us to be able to accomplish the larger mission by the end of this month having that 35 foot channel open and then by the end of may being able to have the full channel open," Moore said.

So far, 40 containers have been removed from the cargo ship. Officials are looking to remove a total of 180 containers.

Moore says the road ahead is still long but the same type of expectation will go into every lift.