Health experts urge skin checks as Melanoma Monday approaches

ROSEDALE — Health experts are urging people to check their skin and take precautions as the weather gets warmer, especially with Melanoma Monday approaching.

Melanoma is one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer because it can spread to other parts of the body. It typically presents as a dark mole on someone's skin or as an existing moles that change in shape.

The disease is relatively common, developing in 1 in 6 people. While melanoma often occurs in fair-skinned individuals, it can impact people of all races and skin types.

Dr. Edward McCaron, a surgical oncologist with MedStar Health, says Melanoma Monday is an opportunity to remind people to be smart heading into summer.

"I would say the number one risk factor for melanoma is excessive sun exposure, so whatever you can do to reduce their exposure to the sun I would do but I also want people to enjoy the beach the pool I mean I love both of those things and I want to enjoy them so what I would say is that if you're at a party and you're out in the sun, we always say seek out some shade, spend some time in the shade," McCaron said.

Preventative measures include applying and reapplying sunscreen, wearing UV-protective clothing, and avoiding sunburn and tanning.

While melanoma is typically diagnosed in people who are 60 and older, Dr. McCaron recommends dermatologist screenings as the best preventative measure, regardless of age.

Health officials emphasize that early detection significantly improves outcomes for melanoma patients.

