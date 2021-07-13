Get Ready For National Crown Day July 2022!

NORTH CAROLINA — Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed July 3rd as 'National Crown Day' in North Carolina. It pays homage to the bill passed in 2020 known as the Crown Act but exemplifies its purpose even more.

According to the Crown Act, the word "crown" is an acronym that means "Creating a Respectful Open World for Natural Hair" and was proposed to prohibit any racial discrimination against an individual's hair, texture, or protective styles, when it comes to employment or educational opportunities.

It's also another word that women and men of the Black community use in reference to their hair, with a positive, uplifting connotation.

Created by Dove and the Crown Coalition, the bill was first enacted in partnership with California senators, then passed into law July 3rd, 2019.

As of today, 13 states (including Maryland) have passed a version of the Crown Act.

Four days ago, Gov. Cooper proclaimed newer legislation for a bigger observance next year to showcase the need for proper representation for Black women, men, and children.

In a release, Cooper's office said there is a specific goal they are trying to reach.

"This legislation seeks to increase participation in programs and activities and encourage inclusive language aimed at ending discrimination on the basis of race-based hairstyles," Cooper says.

As there is still a need to continue dismantling systematic racism, the Crown Coalition marked July 3rd as a day to celebrate the anniversary of the law, as well as natural hair of any state (Afro, Locs, Braids, Bantu Knots, etc) and with North Carolina creating efforts to normalize natural hair even further, Crown Day is officially commended in NC and is set for next year in July 2022.