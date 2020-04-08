Lauryn Bass, also known as Laurie Bee, joined the WMAR-2 News Team with her E.W. Scripps internship in 2021. She was hand-selected among many colleges and universities for what she calls her "dream internship" and is now in the new class of 9: Scripps Journos. She'll be spending time learning the ins and out of the news industry in pursuit of a job opportunity as well as bonding with other students within the cohort.

Lauryn is a graduating senior, Journalism major with an emphasis in Broadcast, Psychology minor from Atlanta, GA. She began her journey in Journalism at her beloved "home by the sea," Hampton University: the top 3 Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the country. Since joining the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, she has excelled in various forms of media.

Lauryn spent her first two years on campus as an Entertainment anchor and Executive Producer for the WHOV-TV News station, as well as a talent for Smooth 88.1 WHOV radio station. During the pandemic, she had the opportunity to work at WTJZ Praise 104.9 FM radio. She also joined many other clubs and organizations on campus, from the Student Government Association to the Hampton Choirs- holding leadership positions in all but a few.

Lauryn has a passion for meeting and uplifting others and continues to showcase all she has learned in her own podcast: "Sugar-Honey-Iced-Tea with Laurie Bee."