TOWSON — GBMC is inviting the community to step into the shoes of survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through their “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” event.

The goal is simple: raise awareness about these issues. But while many people are familiar with sexual assault and domestic violence, there’s another crime that’s on the rise that officials want you to know about—sextortion.

VIDEO: GBMC’s ‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ event raises awareness about sextortion Understanding the dangers of sextortion

Sextortion is a form of blackmail where predators manipulate their victims, often teens, into sharing explicit photos or videos.

Then, they threaten to release those images unless the victim gives them money, more photos, or other forms of value. It’s a disturbing crime that has started to affect more kids and teens than many realize, and it’s happening more and more online through social media and dating apps.

Kelly Truax, the Community Outreach Coordinator for GBMC's SAFE & Domestic Violence Program, shared how these predators operate: “They’ll start exchanging pictures, which is one thing they want, and then they threaten the child by saying, ‘We’re going to post this on the internet,’” Truax explained.

Sextortion can take many forms—sometimes the criminal is after money, sometimes more explicit content, or simply a way to continue the cycle of control over the victim. “What these criminals want is money, something of value, or more pictures—they want that child to keep sending more,” Truax added.

While teens, particularly boys aged 13-17, are at the highest risk, Truax mentioned that children as young as 9 years old can also fall victim to this.

Sextortion can drive vulnerable children to despair. Truax shared a chilling reality: “What we’re seeing is that children end up taking their own lives because they feel like there’s no one to talk to and that there’s absolutely no way out.”

So, how can we protect our kids in today’s digital world? Truax has some clear advice for parents. "From the time you give your child any kind of technology, make sure that all safety measures are in place," she said. This includes knowing what apps they’re using, understanding the privacy settings, and being aware of features that make messages and photos disappear.

Parents also need to educate themselves about the digital landscape—become familiar with the apps your kids use, how they work, and what risks they might pose. It’s essential to stay involved so you can help protect your children from these hidden dangers.

For parents whose kids may already be at risk, Truax stressed that there’s help. “There is help available, and they are not alone,” she reassured. Organizations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children have initiatives like “Take It Down,” which helps remove explicit content from websites quickly.

If you or your child find yourselves in a sextortion situation, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Contact your local FBI office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov. The FBI also has a team dedicated to assisting victims of this crime.

GBMC's “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” event takes place April 11 at 4 pm GBMC South Chapman. To register, click here.

