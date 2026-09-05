From paying off $33K in debt to solving a 2-year Amazon mystery: This week's Matter for Mallory

Every week, Matter for Mallory highlights consumer issues affecting Maryland families, from personal finance challenges to unusual problems that leave consumers searching for answers.

This week's stories examine two very different situations, but both show the importance of staying informed and advocating for yourself when dealing with financial and consumer concerns.

One story focuses on the financial realities facing the "sandwich generation" as many adults find themselves supporting both aging parents and children. For one Baltimore woman, the pressure led to significant debt, but she developed a strategy that helped her pay off more than $33,000 and take back control of her finances.

READ MORE: How One Baltimore Woman Paid Off $33K in Debt

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The ‘sandwich generation’ is carrying more debt. How one Baltimore woman paid off $33K

The second story explores a bizarre consumer mystery. A Baltimore man says Amazon packages he never ordered have been arriving at his home for nearly two years. Despite efforts to stop the deliveries and get answers, the packages continue to show up.

The case raises important questions for online shoppers about account security, third-party sellers, and what consumers should do when unexpected deliveries land on their doorstep.

READ MORE: Mystery Amazon Packages Have Been Showing Up at Baltimore Man's Home for Nearly 2 Years

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Mystery Amazon packages have been showing up at Baltimore man's home for nearly 2 years

Matter for Mallory is dedicated to helping Maryland consumers navigate everyday challenges, avoid costly mistakes, and find answers when things go wrong.

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