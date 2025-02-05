Celebrating history and resilience at Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

COLUMBIA — Tuesday evening, the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center buzzed with energy as residents gathered to reflect on the rich history and contributions of Black residents in Howard County.

The event, hosted by the Howard County Chapter of the Morgan State University Alumni Association, highlighted the legacy of the Harriet Tubman School, which served as Howard County’s only all-Black high school from its opening in 1949 until desegregation in 1965.

The evening served as a poignant reminder of resilience, education, and community spirit. “It was kind of cool to get to see how things may have looked back in those days. I think they did a really good job of keeping as much of it as original as possible,” said Faith Floyd, a Baltimore City resident who appreciated the authenticity of the school's preservation.

Originally established as a feeder school for Morgan State University, the Harriet Tubman School has a storied history that was shared through guided tours of the facility. Attendees marveled at the memorabilia displayed within the classrooms, walls, and doors, echoing the achievements of those who once walked the halls.

Joan Hash, 77, an alumnus of the last graduating class of Harriet Tubman School, shared her experiences with younger attendees. “I love going to school here. This was like a community here, and it was all like family,” said Harsh.

Keisha Shepherd, President of the Morgan State University Alumni Association Howard County Chapter, emphasized the importance of this educational event, stating, “Every time you get these kids out here and they see the things that we’ve done, they get inspired to do more.”

In alignment with Black History Month, event organizers underscored the need to look back at the past to inform a better future.

“It’s important because history repeats itself, and if we want to move forward in a better way, we have to know where we’ve been,” Shepherd added. Floyd further said, “It’s important to kind of see where we’ve come from and to have an appreciation of where we are now.”

The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center not only served as a venue for remembrance but also facilitated community support. The organization collected jackets and winter gear for those in need and announced available scholarships for Howard County students, with applications open until March 31st.

As the evening concluded, participants left with a renewed appreciation for their shared history and the accomplishments of those who paved the way for future generations. “Thank God this school still stands,” Hash concluded, embodying the spirit of resilience that was celebrated throughout the night.