Baltimore Police continue to search for the person who killed 69-year-old Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE, Md. — The search continues for the person who murdered 69-year-old Evelyn Player inside of her own church as her family and friends prepare to lay her to rest later this week.

The longtime employee and member of Southern Baptist Church was found dead inside of the church on November 16th.

Nearly two weeks after her death, there are still no arrests even as the state offers $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“Whoever did this shattered my heart into a million pieces,” Player’s daughter Alethea Finch said in an interview on the day of her murder. “They will never understand what they did to my family. Me, my son, and the rest of her loved ones and church family because they loved her.”

Baltimore Police said the department continues to work tirelessly to find and arrest the person responsible for Player’s murder with the hopes of bringing closure to the family.

Police haven’t released many details on the person of interest, but a BPD spokesperson said the person has yet to be ruled out as a potential suspect until detectives interview them about the case.

The family and community are praying and holding on to faith Player will get justice as they hope police will soon make an arrest.

“God is a God of justice and vengeance. And this not something that you do to someone’s life,” said Southern Baptist Church Pastor Donte Hickman said during an interview a day after Player was killed.

“But this is what the church exists for and any other person like that person needs to take a lesson from this and embrace the love of god instead of the hate of the enemy.”

Player’s funeral will be held on Wednesday at Huber Memorial Church at 11:00 a.m..

There will also be a public viewing on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at March Funeral Home in Baltimore.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.