Baltimore Peace Movement holding their last Peace Promise Weekend of the year

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peace Movement holds Peace Promise Weekends four times a year as a way to encourage people to be peaceful for 72 hours.

This weekend is their last Peace Promise Weekend of the year.

It starts on Nov. 3 and goes to Nov. 5.

While the homicide rate is still high, it’s significantly lower compared to last year.

For Darnyle Wharton, he believes Baltimore is slowly moving in the right direction.

When you think about Baltimore, you may think about the shootings and homicides.

However, there are people out there who say, Baltimore is more than just crime.

“There are tons of good things happening in Baltimore on a daily basis, especially on the weekends. There are so many incredible organizations that do incredible things," said Wharton.

Wharton is a co-organizer with the Baltimore Peace Movement. The organization started in August 2017 as Baltimore Ceasefire.

The group put out a citywide call for no murders for 72 hours. They have continued this four times a year. They changed the name last year, but the message is the same – peace in Baltimore.

They are gearing up for their last Peace Promise Weekend of the year.

It kicks off Friday night at Edmondson Village.

“This is where we let people know the weekend is starting off and people let us know they appreciate what they are doing. We got our sign out there that says honk for peace. And people are honking their horns," said Wharton.

There will be a lot to do on Saturday. That includes conflict resolution training for people who are coming out of prison.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings are down compared to last year in Baltimore. Right now, Baltimore is on pace for less than 300 homicides this year, which hasn’t happened since 2014.

“I’m a dreamer. I’m a hoper. I’m saying we may have a Baltimore with no murder. You know what I’m saying, but to get toward that, we got to continue do the work, so yeah if we’re going to be below 300, I applaud it and welcome it," said Wharton.

Wharton has a one final plea as we enter the last two months of the year.

“My final message to people, love each other, love each other, love on each other," said Wharton.

Wharton credits the work of a lot of community organizations for the reason the homicide rate is down.

For more information on the activities this weekend visit their website.