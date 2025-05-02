Baltimore nonprofit 'Mr. Hood Cleanup' tackles blight while changing lives

WEST BALTIMORE — A grassroots organization in Baltimore is taking on the city's blight problem one block at a time and providing opportunities for community members to rebuild their lives.

Mr. Hood Cleanup, founded by Mark Hunter, works across Baltimore neighborhoods where vacant homes and illegal dumping have created unsafe conditions for residents.

"I know a lot of great organizations that deal with crime, what we deal with is grime, so crime and grime actually go together," Hunter said.

The nonprofit focuses on cleaning up trash-filled alleys and neglected areas that have become hazardous, especially for children.

"With the vacant house situation in Baltimore and alleyways with illegal dumping and what's going on, kids can't even get home safe sometimes so and we wanted to bring a difference and shed the light on that," Hunter said.

Hunter credits legendary Baltimore community activist Bea Gaddy as his inspiration, recalling how she instilled the importance of community service.

"And Mrs. Bea Gaddy didn't allow us to do any plan any football anything before we clean up the community and it just stick with us and it stuck with me all my life that this is a part of us," Hunter said.

The organization has expanded its impact through partnerships with other community groups like Everything Must Change (EMC), which provides opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals to give back through cleanup efforts.

"You know it makes me feel good that I'm given a second opportunity to be out and give back to the community," said Joseph Hill, who participates in EMC's reentry facility program.

For Hill and others like him, the cleanup work represents a chance at redemption and reintegration.

"Give everybody a second chance you know and don't look down on us, it just feels good to be out here and be part of society again," Hill said.

While Baltimore has sometimes been labeled as the "dirtiest city," volunteers with these organizations are working to change that perception through their dedicated service.

"It kind of breaks my heart when I'm one of the ones out here trying to make it beautiful so it's like no maybe you're not going to the right parts of Baltimore where we're out here and doing the work so that's definitely not a true statement," said Tee Lee, President of Pleasant Beginnings.

Through their combined efforts, these organizations are demonstrating that community cleanup initiatives provide more than aesthetic improvements—they foster hope, pride, and growth in Baltimore's neighborhoods.

Mr. Hood Cleanup also partners with Win Waste Innovation, Mary Urban, Frawn Industries, John Franzone, and Pleasant Beginnings. To learn more about Mr. Hood Cleanup, click here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.