Baltimore drivers hit 83 potholes, scam victims share survival story this week

Baltimore drivers frustrated by I‑83 potholes

Drivers say large potholes along Baltimore’s I‑83 are causing damage and making commutes unsafe. City officials have confirmed there is no repaving planned for 2024, prompting frustration from those who depend on the route daily. Mallory reports on why repairs aren’t scheduled and what steps drivers can take to document and report damage.

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Baltimore drivers frustrated by I-83 potholes as city confirms no repaving is scheduled for this year

After scammers stole their Savings, three Maryland women found each other

Three women in Maryland lost thousands of dollars to scams but found hope and support through shared experiences. Mallory explains how the scammers operated, the warning signs victims missed, and how their new connection helps them cope. She also shares practical steps to avoid falling victim to similar schemes.

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After scammers stole their savings, 3 Maryland women found support in each other

Mallory’s Scam Prevention Tips

Verify requests independently: Use official phone numbers and websites. Slow down: Scammers use urgency to cloud judgment. Avoid clicking unknown links: They could lead to phishing sites or malware. Monitor your accounts regularly: Quickly spot suspicious charges.

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This story was assisted by artificial intelligence. All reporting and editorial decisions were made by a Scripps News journalist.