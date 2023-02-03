Baltimore City declares code blue alert due to extreme cold weather

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is expecting extremely low temperatures this weekend.

The City has declared a code blue alert for Friday evening and Saturday morning. Officials urge residents to stay inside and they’re working to get vulnerable groups into shelters.

The city is expected to see wind chills drop to the single digits this weekend, and it's very important people prepare, especially those who are experiencing homelessness.

Nearly 600 Americans die each year from hypothermia. During the code blue extreme cold season, which began November 15, 2022 and lasts until March 15, 2023, City agencies will distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens. They’ll also work with homeless shelters to extend shelter hours and to provide expanded bed capacity as part of their winter shelter plan.

"Cold-related emergencies are in fact an emergency. And if you're checking on a neighbor or somebody who's got chronic medical problems or you come across somebody who is either unconscious or any other way compromised, that is a true medical emergency and requires immediate intervention," said Clifford Mitchell, director of Environmental Health Bureau, Maryland Department of Health.

Health experts also encourage residents to wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing, and always wear a head covering, drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, if you're home it's important to keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, like curtains and furniture.

Experts also recommend people not use heat sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators, which can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

The state office of the Medical Examiner has reported 15 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this code blue season, which is why the city encourages residents to prepare. View the link below for additional information on resources.

Winter Shelter Plan [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Energy Assistance Program website [lnks.gd].

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health Department’s website [lnks.gd].

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

