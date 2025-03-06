A clean slate: Youth stand out in CIAA Cleaning Tour

BALTIMORE — Cleaning Tour, organized by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, aimed at rejuvenating their community.

These youth, members of the Mayor’s Office of African American Male Engagement (MOAAME), showcased their commitment to bettering the environment in which they live.

The initiative isn't just about cleaning streets—it's about fostering a sense of responsibility and leadership among the young participants. "If you are afraid of failure, then you are not ready for success," says Tracey Estep, Chief of Operations at MOAAME.

The office is devoted to ensuring that every young man within its program not only succeeds but also finds ways to give back to the community.

Among those participating was 16-year-old Zyion Bailey, who credits the program with changing the trajectory of his life. Just a year prior, Bailey faced a serious choice after a reckless incident involving a vehicle.

“It was a Baltimore City police officer who gave me a choice—join this program or go to jail,” Bailey recalls. He opted for MOAAME and has since flourished under the guidance of mentors like Estep, whom he regards as a mother figure.

Bailey’s transformation is echoed by Siashia Carter, another MOAAME leader, who turned her life around after leaving a non-beneficial job as a window washer.

“I was squeegee-ing by washing windows outside,” she shared. With the support and encouragement from the program, Carter has become a role model, advocating for community service and personal growth.

Both Bailey and Carter emphasize the importance of community support and mentorship in their journeys. “They gave me words of encouragement—another person, Dr. Bungley, always told me that I can be great no matter what,” Carter added.

The stories of Bailey and Carter highlight a deeper issue; many youth face challenges that can lead them astray, but with the right guidance, they can overcome adversity. “It’s always a way out,” Carter advises. “Just have a lot of faith, keep pushing—you can do whatever you want.”

Bailey echoes a similar sentiment, urging his peers to choose paths that lead to positive outcomes: “Pick a path that’s not death or jail, because most of us can’t rewrite our own history.”

The CIAA Cleaning Tour exemplifies how initiatives led by organizations like the Mayor’s Office of African American Male Engagement can empower youth, instill a sense of pride in their community, and help them build a brighter future.

For those who wish to get involved or know of a youth who could benefit from such programs, resources are available to connect them with the opportunities that MOAAME provides.