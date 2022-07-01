When and where to watch fireworks this July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE — Many July 4th festivities were canceled over the last two-years due to COVID-19.

But this year, those fun Independence Day events we look forward to all year long are back.

Here are some places you, your family, and friends can watch fireworks on Monday.

Anne Arundel County:

The Annapolis Independence Day parade begins at 6:30pm on July 4 at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street. At 8pm, the United States Naval Academy Band will perform patriotic music followed by the Blues & Gold at Annapolis City Dock. Fireworks get underway at 9:15pm.

Baltimore City:

Festivities kick off at 4pm on July 4 with a two-and-a-half hour performance by the Navy Band Commodores, at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. In between, there will be food trucks, street performers, and various other activities along the promenade. At 7:30pm, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Star-Spangled Celebration concert will be performed from the main stage at Rash Field Park. Fireworks will light up the Baltimore sky to close out the night at 9:30.

There is also a free festival at Middle Branch Waterfront beginning at 1pm and closing with fireworks at 9:30pm.



Baltimore County:

On July 3 at 8pm, Oregon Ridge Park will play host to the Star-Spangled Spectacular. The Baltimore Symphony will perform first followed by a fireworks display.

On July 4 from 10:30am to noon Towson will host a parade near Washington Avenue and the Baltimore County Government building. Parking is available at the Tolbert Garage on Ware Avenue, the library garage on Towsontown Boulevard and the Allegheny Avenue surface lot.

Dundalk has a July 4th Parade at the Logan Village Shopping Center starting at 8:15am.



Carroll County:

Carroll County Farm Museum hosts Fourth of July festivities starting at 4pm with fireworks going off at sunset (approx. 9:30 p.m.). There will be entertainment, food/drink vendors and children's activities to enjoy. Admission is $5 per car load.

July 3 Fireworks display at the Mt Airy Fireman's Carnival Grounds at the corner of Route 27 and Twin Arch Shopping Center. Gates open at 4pm with free live music and food vendors.



Frederick County:

Frederick’s Independence Day Celebration begins at noon on July 4 at Baker Park with two stages of entertainment along side family friendly rides, activities, food and fireworks.



Harford County:

The July 4 Parade in Bel Air starts at 6pm at Idlewild and South Main Street. Fireworks begin at 9:30pm over Rockfield Park on Churchville Road.



Howard County:

A Fireworks show will take place at the Lakefront at Columbia, around 9:20pm on July 4. The free event will also feature food trucks starting at 5pm and live music beginning at 6pm.

Queen Anne's County:

The Annual Fireworks and Family Fun Celebration is scheduled for 5pm on July 4 at the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center.

To find more places to watch fireworks this weekend, click here or here.