Fireworks, parade to return to Annapolis on July 4

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis will celebrate Independence Day with a parade and fireworks display on Monday, July 4.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and proceed along West Street, around Church Circle, and down Main Street.

Immediately after the parade, at 8 p.m., the United States Naval Academy Band will perform patriotic music followed by the Blues & Gold at Annapolis City Dock.

The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DAY IN ANNAPOLIS

Main Street and the Spa Creek Bridge (from Eastport to downtown) will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks, at approximately 10 p.m.

Note that parking in downtown will be crowded.

In addition, close-in parking may make it more difficult for out-of-towners to get out of town after the celebration.

Please be aware that the closer you get to downtown the harder it will be to park and the more difficulty you will have getting out of town after the celebration.

For up-to-date parking information, visit www.AccessAnnapolis.com.

Park in Knighton Garage or Park Place Garage and take the free downtown shuttle to the top of Main Street.

Remember that Hillman Garage is closed for rebuilding until June 2023. Gotts, Whitmore and Calvert Street garages will be open.

Be alert to on-street parking signage; some areas in downtown have changed to resident-only (permit parking) and paid hourly parking through the ParkMobile app.

The downtown shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Due to heavy traffic and large attendance, local garages may fill up early.

Therefore, the City will also provide free shuttle service from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Gate 5) to Lawyers Mall from approximately 4:30 p.m. to midnight. Parking at Navy Stadium will be $10 per vehicle on Monday, July 4, 2022.