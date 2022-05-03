Pandemic pause officially over in Columbia

COLUMBIA — The pandemic pause is over in Columbia.

Tuesday, the city showcased numerous events coming this summer.

Big events kick off in just a few weeks with Wine in the Woods.

That comes back May 21 and offers wine samples from state wineries, as well as music.

Also returning this summer-- fireworks at the Columbia lakefront, and the 35th annual Columbia Festival of the Arts.

County Executive Calvin Ball says while these events will be fun, they have more meaning to them.

“Now is the time as we march along the road to recovery together to get back and reconnect with our friends and our families, reconnect with the arts, and the meaning for us moving forward and support our businesses who have weathered the storm and remind them that there is a silver lining and sunshine is on the way,” Ball said.

There will also be 55 nights of free entertainment at Columbia's lakefront.