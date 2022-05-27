After three years, fireworks return to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for July 4th

BALTIMORE — After three years, fireworks are returning to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to celebrate July 4th.

To start the day off, the American Visionary Art Museum will host a free Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show at 9am.

Main festivities kick off at 4pm with a two-and-a-half hour performance by the Navy Band Commodores, at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

In between, there will be food trucks, street performers, and various other activities along the promenade.

Beginning at 7pm, families can have a picnic and enjoy the night from the top of the World Trade Center's Observation Level. Tickets for that can be purchased here.

At 7:30pm, Baltimore native Wordsmith will perform from the main stage at Rash Field Park, followed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Star-Spangled Celebration concert.

Fireworks will light up the Baltimore sky to close out the night at 9:30.