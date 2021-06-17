Volun-Teen is accepting donations for homeless care kits

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Volun-Teen has kicked off its latest summer project to help the Harford County community. The non-profit is putting together care kits for the homeless.

Each bag is filled with hygiene products like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, and deodorant. Volun-Teen hopes to collect enough supplies to make 100 bags but hopes to exceed that goal. The care kits will be given to The Harford Action Agency and distributed directly to the homeless.

If you would like to donate to the project or volunteer your time, click here for more information.