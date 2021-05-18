The Kite Loft in Ocean City helps a Bel Air family honor their loved one at the boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, WORCESTER COUNTY — The Kite Loft in Ocean City is helping a Harford County family honor their loved one. Sonya Varga, of Bel Air, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who passed away following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She loved the beach so her family thought the Ocean City boardwalk would be a perfect place to keep her memory alive.

A dolphin bench was installed at The Kite Loft's 5th Street location to honor Sonya's life. Heather Thornton, Sonya's daughter, says Kite Loft owners Jay and Mary Lynn Knerr treated her like family when she approached them with the idea. "It is just a bench to so many people but to us it has so much sentimental value. My mom would just love to go down and sit and people watch. It represents what she loved most about Ocean City, which are all the wonderful things that it has to offer," Thornton said.

The Varga family thanks everyone who contributed money to their Facebook fundraiser to purchase the bench. They will cherish it forever and hope beachgoers will enjoy it in the years to come, in the town that Sonya loved so very much.