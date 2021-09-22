Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

T. Rowe Price hosts 7th Annual Wall Street Rides F.A.R. to raise awareness of autism

Videos
Wall street rides far
Posted at 6:54 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 06:54:56-04

OWINGS MILLS, BALTIMORE COUNTY — Cyclists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the 7th Annual Wall Street Rides FAR to raise awareness of autism. The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 2 with different rides organized across the country.

T. Rowe Price will host the bike ride in Maryland through its Owings Mills campaign. Funds raised will be given to The Autism Science Foundation.

If you are interested in participating in the 7th Annual Wall Street Rides FAR or would like to donate to the cause, click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019