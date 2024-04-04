Maryland Lottery players continue racking up millions while chasing Powerball

BALTIMORE — As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow each day a winner isn't drawn, Maryland Lottery players are continuing to rack up millions in the process.

During Wednesday night's drawing, someone purchased a $1 million winner at the Royal Farms on Montevideo Road in Jessup.

That means the first five numbers matched, except the Powerball.

Overall five $1 million-winning Powerball tickets have been sold in the state, while the nation waits to see who wins the ultimate $1.23 billion jackpot.

Another Royal Farms on York Road recently crowned a million dollar winner.

Then just the other day a 7-Eleven store in Annapolis sold two separate $1 million tickets. An Aberdeen couplealso took home over $2 million playing Multi-Match.