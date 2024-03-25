Baltimore Powerball player misses jackpot but still wins $1 million

BALTIMORE — Lottery players around the nation are witnessing history.

It's the first time the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have each hit the $800 million mark simultaneously.

Anticipation is growing for the latest drawings going down tonight and tomorrow.

The top prize for the March 25 Powerball has an estimated worth of $800 million, with a $384.8 million cash option.

Last time someone hit the jackpot was January 1 in Michigan.

As for Mega Millions, the next drawing will be held March 26.

If you thought Powerball was high, this one currently stands at approximately $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $525.8 million.

December 8 of last year is the last time a winner was crowned.

Meanwhile here in Baltimore players are giving it their best shot.

While no one walked away with the Powerball, one lucky player won a million bucks at the Royal Farms at 7204 York Road.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the winner's yet to claim their prize.