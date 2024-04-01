Aberdeen couple's $10 investment turns into $2.1 million Lottery win

BALTIMORE — The Powerball jackpot is approaching a billion bucks.

But, the odds of winning are steep at 1 in 302 million.

One retired couple in Aberdeen instead tried their hand at Multi-Match, a game only offered in Maryland.

While the odds are still long at 1 in more than 2 million, the chances of winning are much stronger.

For $10 the duo bought a ticket at Klein’s ShopRite in Belcamp.

They knew someone had matched all six numbers on a line, but didn't think it was them.

At 4am the husband couldn't sleep, so he decided to check once more.

"Will you be mad at me if I wake you up and tell you I won $2.1 million," he asked his wife.

Since then, the couple says they've been in a state of shock.

Plans on how to spend the money haven't been finalized, yet buying a home somewhere warm is definitely on the table.