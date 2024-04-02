Two $1 million Lottery tickets sold at same Annapolis 7-Eleven store

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner crowned Wednesday night.

However, that didn't stop one 7-Eleven store in Annapolis from having a lucky hand.

You might think what you're about to read is an April Fool's joke, but we promise, it's not.

Last night's drawing revealed the store on Bestgate Road sold not only one, but two $1 million dollar Lottery tickets.

Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.09 billion, with another drawing set for Wednesday.