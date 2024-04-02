Watch Now
NewsGood News

Actions

Two $1 million Lottery tickets sold at same Annapolis 7-Eleven store

Saturday's Powerball will rank among its top 3 jackpots
Charles Krupa/AP
Saturday's Powerball will rank among its top 3 jackpots
Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 09:46:36-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner crowned Wednesday night.

However, that didn't stop one 7-Eleven store in Annapolis from having a lucky hand.

You might think what you're about to read is an April Fool's joke, but we promise, it's not.

SEE MORE: Aberdeen couple's $10 investment turns into $2.1 million Lottery win

Last night's drawing revealed the store on Bestgate Road sold not only one, but two $1 million dollar Lottery tickets.

Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.09 billion, with another drawing set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices