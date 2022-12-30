Fun New Year's Eve celebrations in Maryland

BALTIMORE — New Year's Eve is just one day away.

That means a lot of fun events have been planned around the state to bring in 2023.

We've compiled a list of where you can celebrate.

Beginning at 5pm on Saturday, there will be a kickoff party in the square of Downtown Hagerstown. Among the festivities, a donut drop and fireworks.

Just east on I-70 Frederick is hosting their own countdown starting at 9pm at Carroll Creek Park. Since Frederick is the home of Francis Scott Key, what better way to bring in the New Year than with a Key Drop.

Two separate events will be held across Ocean City. The first starts at 7pm with a double movie feature on the Inlet Parking Lot which will close out with a fireworks show. Then at 10pm over at Northside Park, a dance party will mark the last day of the Winterfest of Lights followed by fireworks.

Howard County will also say goodbye to their Symphony of Lights, until next year, by offering a final walk-through with fireworks at 7pm at Merriweather. Tickets start at $15 per person. Anyone under the age of three enters free.

In Harford County, the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company is putting on a New Years Eve Classic Rock n Roll Show at 7pm. Tickets are $25.

Meanwhile, at 10:30pm the Susquehanna Hose Company will put on the annual Duck Drop and fireworks show at Concord Point Park in Havre De Grace.

Back on the Eastern Shore, the Town of Easton will welcome in 2023 with their 29th annual Crab Drop.

For a unique New Year's Eve expereince, head over to Princess Anne to help Marshall Muskrat welcome 2023. This event will offer free horse-drawn carriage rides, oysters and Smith Island cake.

Baltimore City also has their fireworks display at the Inner Harbor, although other events leading up to it have been canceled due to expected rain.