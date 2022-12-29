Celebration cancelled, but New Year's fireworks will go on in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — With rough weather forecasted for Dec. 31, Baltimore City will not have its scheduled concert or other festivities - but the New Year's Eve fireworks are still on at the Inner Harbor.

New Year's Eve is expected to have scattered rain showers.

This will be the city's first New Year's Eve fireworks celebration since before COVID.

The city's Office of Promotion & The Arts said:

"Please be advised that the outdoor activities scheduled to take place Saturday night for New Year's Eve have been canceled due to inclement weather. There will no longer be entertainment or a countdown. However, the fireworks will still take place at midnight."

The city had scheduled live music by Soul Centered for the ampitheater, as well as the ice skating rink to stay open until midnight.

Meanwhile, the city of Annapolis has postponed its New Year's Eve fireworks to New Year's Day.