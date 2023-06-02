Gervonta Davis taken into custody while attending court hearing Thursday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis was taken into custody in a courtroom on Thursday.

Davis was sentenced to 90 days house arrest and three years probation for a 2020 hit and run crash that left four people injured in early May.

Last September Judge Melissa Phinn ordered Davis to stand trial after rejecting a plea deal offered by former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office that would have required no jail time.

The circumstances prompted Davis to plead guilty back in February.

Prosecutors said Davis drove his Lamborghini through a red light, striking a Toyota at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington Boulevards.

Area surveillance footage reportedly captured Davis colliding directly into a convenience store fence, before getting into a Camaro and fleeing the scene.

Online court records show Davis was driving on a revoked license at the time of the crash.

Davis was transferred over to Central Booking.