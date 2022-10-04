2022: PeoplesBank joins WMAR to Fill the House

WMAR-2 News and PeoplesBank have joined forces again to 'Fill the House'. This annual fundraiser, hosted by WMAR and supported by PeoplesBank, is in its 6th year.

You can drop off donated items at five PeoplesBank locations:

Bel Air: 140 North Main Street Bel Air, MD 21014

Hereford: 211 Mt. Carmel Road Parkton, MD 21120

Hunt Valley: 203 International Circle Hunt Valley, MD 21021

Perry Hall: 9651 Belair Road Baltimore, MD 21236

House of Ruth Maryland is in need of new diapers, wipes, formulas, comforters (of all sizes) pillows, blankets and new underwear for women and children.

You can donate at the listed PeoplesBank locations, or join us on October 19th at the Weis Markets at Towson Place, located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, collecting donations.