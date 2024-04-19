An inside look at the top three Democratic mayoral candidates for Baltimore

Background :

At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the DALI container ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a collapse, killing six road workers, injuring one, and blocking all access to the Port of Baltimore by sea.

NTSB

The impact on the families of the victims, Baltimore port workers, the overall economy, and traffic has been huge for the city and has become a big part of the mayoral race.

Brandon Scott :

As he sat down with anchor Megan Knight, Mayor Brandon Scott spoke about getting that call.

"Chief Wallace called and he said... 'Sir, the Key Bridge collapsed,' and I said, 'repeat that?' He said, 'It's gone sir, a container ship hit it, it's in the water, it's gone.'"

His immediate reaction was asking where his Fire Chief was and where the command post was set up.

"Unfortunately," Scott adds, "I have a lot of experience dealing with tragedy."

He also centered on the lives lost.

"First and foremost," he says "we have to be reminded of the human impact. We lost the lives of six Baltimoreans. Marylanders who were simply out there working to improve transportation infrastructure for the rest of us."

He's also working on the larger impact of the bridge coming down and the Port access issues.

"It's also about the work we've been doing around the workers. We know that 8,000 people work directly at that port, and 20,000 folks through small businesses and other organizations that work at the Port and Port-adjacent jobs are impacted," he says.

The city has teamed up with the state and federal government to help the workers impacted by the bridge collapse.

Sheila Dixon :

"I just couldn't believe what I was seeing," says Dixon when anchor Kelly Swoope sat down with her for a second, post-collapse follow-up interview. "And to see that six individuals lost their lives... I pray that they can find the other bodies to bring closure to those families because it has to be devastating."

She feels that so far it's been handled pretty well.

"I think the communication and the transparency at the federal level, all the way up to the President, to the Secretary of Transportation to the Governor, I think all of that is transparent," she says.

Dixon adds that she feels her opponent, current Mayor Brandon Scott has done "overall a decent job." She did talk to us about what she would be doing, acknowledging that she has an outsider's perspective on what's currently going on at the City level.

"I know as a leader I would be right there at the port. I would be talking to the longshoremen, figuring out ways to get trucks from point A to point B, you know, making sure that traffic, that people are not being inconvenienced to a degree but also communicating. Because, you know how frustrated people get in traffic, to let them know, hey, let's not forget the bigger picture - we just had a bridge come down, we've got to make sacrifices," she says. "And I don't necessarily hear that kind of message coming out."

Thiru Vignarajah :

"It's a moment of such local heartbreak and national and international compassion," says Vignarajah. "We have a moment to take the tragedy of the Key Bridge and turn it into a turning point for the City, for the region."

Anchor Jamie Costello sat down with Vignarajah and asked what the candidate would be doing if he were the mayor right now.

"The first thing to do is to be a shoulder for the families that are in mourning," he says. "But we also have to account for the fact that this is going to damage our economy, it is going to hurt people's livelihoods for years to come."

He also emphasized looking at what the bridge could mean for the future.

"Long before the world and the globe turned to it, we knew that the Port of Baltimore was critical to the future of Baltimore," Vignarajah says. "We have a chance now to reimagine it, to start asking the world and the nation to help us rebuild. We can't do this alone, but we['ve] got to rebuild it fast, we['ve] got to rebuild it right."

Editorial Note: Our interview with Sheila Dixon had already been completed at the time of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. As we were able to ask Thiru Vignarajah and Brandon Scott about their reaction and response to the collapse in their initial interviews, we invited Dixon back to the studio to answer similar questions, which she did.