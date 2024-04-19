An inside look at the top three Democratic mayoral candidates for Baltimore

The Maryland Primary is approaching and we're taking a closer look at the top three candidates in the Democratic race for Mayor.
Current Mayor Brandon Scott leads in the April poll released by Goucher College and the Baltimore Banner, followed by former Mayor Sheila Dixon and former deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah.
There are 10 candidates on the Democratic primary ballot for City Mayor. Three Republicans are running for the nomination as well.
In Baltimore City, 9 in 10 registered voters are Democrats, making the primary race more competitive than November's general election.
WMAR-2 News interviewed the top three candidates to discuss why they're running for mayor and what their views are on the major issues.
"The next term is about accelerating and finishing that great work that we're already doing across the City of Baltimore," says Scott, currently leading in the polls at 40%.
"I had no intention of doing this," Dixon tells WMAR-2 News. "But I, for the last several years, I've had more people who stopped me on the street, in the elevator, in the supermarket, email me, message me, not only with their problems and trying to help to solve them, but also encouraging me to do this one last time." She's currently polling at 32%.
"We just need a mayor who's going to fix the potholes, make the lights work, make sure the water bills make sense, make our kids feel good in their schools and our parents feel safe on the streets," says Vignarajah, currently polling at 11% of likely Democratic voters.
- Key Bridge Collapse Response
- Public Safety
- Juvenile Crime
- Education
- Transportation
- Vacants
- Economic Revitalization
- Harborplace Redevelopment
Background:
At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the DALI container ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a collapse, killing six road workers, injuring one, and blocking all access to the Port of Baltimore by sea.
The impact on the families of the victims, Baltimore port workers, the overall economy, and traffic has been huge for the city and has become a big part of the mayoral race.
Brandon Scott:
As he sat down with anchor Megan Knight, Mayor Brandon Scott spoke about getting that call.
"Chief Wallace called and he said... 'Sir, the Key Bridge collapsed,' and I said, 'repeat that?' He said, 'It's gone sir, a container ship hit it, it's in the water, it's gone.'"
His immediate reaction was asking where his Fire Chief was and where the command post was set up.
"Unfortunately," Scott adds, "I have a lot of experience dealing with tragedy."
He also centered on the lives lost.
"First and foremost," he says "we have to be reminded of the human impact. We lost the lives of six Baltimoreans. Marylanders who were simply out there working to improve transportation infrastructure for the rest of us."
He's also working on the larger impact of the bridge coming down and the Port access issues.
"It's also about the work we've been doing around the workers. We know that 8,000 people work directly at that port, and 20,000 folks through small businesses and other organizations that work at the Port and Port-adjacent jobs are impacted," he says.
The city has teamed up with the state and federal government to help the workers impacted by the bridge collapse.
Sheila Dixon:
"I just couldn't believe what I was seeing," says Dixon when anchor Kelly Swoope sat down with her for a second, post-collapse follow-up interview. "And to see that six individuals lost their lives... I pray that they can find the other bodies to bring closure to those families because it has to be devastating."
She feels that so far it's been handled pretty well.
"I think the communication and the transparency at the federal level, all the way up to the President, to the Secretary of Transportation to the Governor, I think all of that is transparent," she says.
Dixon adds that she feels her opponent, current Mayor Brandon Scott has done "overall a decent job." She did talk to us about what she would be doing, acknowledging that she has an outsider's perspective on what's currently going on at the City level.
"I know as a leader I would be right there at the port. I would be talking to the longshoremen, figuring out ways to get trucks from point A to point B, you know, making sure that traffic, that people are not being inconvenienced to a degree but also communicating. Because, you know how frustrated people get in traffic, to let them know, hey, let's not forget the bigger picture - we just had a bridge come down, we've got to make sacrifices," she says. "And I don't necessarily hear that kind of message coming out."
Thiru Vignarajah:
"It's a moment of such local heartbreak and national and international compassion," says Vignarajah. "We have a moment to take the tragedy of the Key Bridge and turn it into a turning point for the City, for the region."
Anchor Jamie Costello sat down with Vignarajah and asked what the candidate would be doing if he were the mayor right now.
"The first thing to do is to be a shoulder for the families that are in mourning," he says. "But we also have to account for the fact that this is going to damage our economy, it is going to hurt people's livelihoods for years to come."
He also emphasized looking at what the bridge could mean for the future.
"Long before the world and the globe turned to it, we knew that the Port of Baltimore was critical to the future of Baltimore," Vignarajah says. "We have a chance now to reimagine it, to start asking the world and the nation to help us rebuild. We can't do this alone, but we['ve] got to rebuild it fast, we['ve] got to rebuild it right."
Background:
According to the latest Goucher College-Baltimore Banner poll, 88% of respondents said that public safety and crime were a major issue in Baltimore City.
Sheila Dixon:
"I went, visited a senior center last week and they want to walk over to Mondawmin, but they don't feel safe," says Dixon.
It's that unsafe feeling that Dixon focused on in her sit-down with Kelly Swoope.
"My whole philosophy and belief was, and still is a safe city. Crime has gone down just a little, but quality of life crime is out of control, juvenile crime is out of control," she says.
Part of that approach involves getting police more into the communities and building back up the trust with law enforcement.
"If you aren't out of those cars, walking the beat, talking to individuals in the communities, how are you going to gain that trust back?" Dixon asks. "People need to see that a police officer's a human being. They have a family, they want them to be safe, they want to take care of them."
"How does it make you feel, the thing that people don't feel safe going down to Baltimore?" Kelly Swoope asked Dixon.
"It's disappointing," she responded, adding that she thinks she can turn the city around because we have "all the key ingredients."
Thiru Vignarajah:
"People are so frustrated with public safety," Vignarajah said in answer to a question from Jamie Costello about the number one issue he's heard about.
"And they know it's because we have vacillated between corruption in City Hall and incompetence in City Hall," he adds.
He wants to come up with new strategies in policing.
"I want a police force that understands that the strategies of yesterday didn't work. We don't return to zero tolerance or mass incarceration," says Vignarajah. "But, we do need to get violent repeat offenders, we do need to get violent juveniles off the streets."
On the homicide numbers coming down from 2022 to 2023, Vignarajah says the Mayor can't take credit for that.
"Crime is out of control," he says. "The only reason murders are down last year is because murders are down in every city in America. To take credit for that is the rooster taking credit for the dawn."
Brandon Scott:
Scott feels that solely attributing the lower homicide numbers in 2023 to national trends doesn't show the whole story.
"They're leaving out a big important part," he says of his opponents. "The national trend is around 10%, and our reduction is 20[%]. We're bucking the national trend."
Homicides came down from 333 in 2022 to 263 last year, and as of April 18, homicides are down by more than 30%.
"That's a lot of lives saved," says Scott.
He tells Megan Knight that public safety is his top priority heading into this election.
"We're going to continue to expand our group violence reduction strategy, where we go to the communities that had been impacted by violence for all my lifetime," he says. "We go to the people that data shows are most likely to be the victim or perpetrator."
Those people get a letter from the Mayor to try to interrupt the violence before it happens, with offers for help with resources.
He also says he's taking a big-picture approach to reducing crimes in the city from top to bottom.
"Not only do I have our police officers focused on the folks who are using the guns, committing acts of violence," he says, "But those who are trafficking those guns into our city, making sure we're making cases on them and even going after the companies themselves."
Background:
Juvenile Crime was a large focus in this year's General Assembly session, which ended in a bill that passed with a lot of bipartisan support.
In fiscal year 2023, the Department of Juvenile Services reports that it received 12,388 juvenile complaints across the state.
While this is an increase of more than 5,000 complaints about kids to DJS since FY21, it's still nearly half the number of complaints they received a decade ago, as they show in this figure in their 2023 Resource Guide:
In calendar year 2023, the Baltimore Police Department's data shows it arrested 209 kids.
The mayoral candidates discussed the topic with us as well.
Thiru Vignarajah:
Vignarajah doesn't think that changing the laws was necessarily the right call.
"Look, my fear is that we get reflexive when it comes to juvenile crime," he says, "when juvenile crime was down a few years ago, it was not because we had better laws in the books, it was because in those years, we were sending a clear signal, there were consequences for your conduct."
He feels that one of the larger issues that's interconnected with juvenile crime is truancy.
"You know what those kids are doing when 54% of them are not in school each day? They're out there causing trouble, they're out there getting good at committing crimes. And because we're not telling them 'get back in school, there's going to be consequences,' they're learning all the wrong lessons.
Brandon Scott:
Scott says he sent one of his deputy mayors to testify in favor of the new law, because of his and the BPD's frustration over what they were seeing.
"Myself, my police officers, my police officers, my police commissioner we're always frustrated that we're arresting the same young people over and over again," he says.
He adds that in addition to working with Annapolis lawmakers and changing policies in public, there's a lot of work he's done "behind the scenes."
"Through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which I restarted, that had been dormant for years," says Scott. "Changing those things, we will work to make sure that everything is done on our level the right way, that we're making quality arrests, that we're offering support to our state partners as they have the information they need to make sure that they're doing what needs to be done for those young people."
He added that he's seen results in the reduction of squeegeing.
"We brought [the] business community, philanthropy, religious, law enforcement, legal and everybody got into a room and said that this is what we're going to do," says Scott. "And we've been able to reduce that because we're building an all-and-above approach. There is enforcement when we need to do that, there is support for these young people, there's jobs and opportunities."
Sheila Dixon:
"We've got to address the juvenile crime now," says Dixon.
She's focused on reducing the number of quality-of-life crimes.
"I still believe in Ivan Bates and the citations for this quality of life crimes where if you are loitering or you're committing a non-violent crime and you do it over and over, that citation is important," she says. "To also make them be accountable, where they might be cleaning up a community as a result of that citation that they get."
Dixon received State's Attorney Ivan Bates' endorsement in the mayoral primary.
Background:
According to the Goucher College - Baltimore Banner poll released in April, 87% of respondents said that "improving public education" was a major factor heading into the Mayoral race.
Brandon Scott:
"I think.. we have to acknowledge amidst all the noise, the progress that the school system is making," says Scott about education. "There is no urban school district in these United States of America that have built or renovated more of these schools in recent years than Baltimore City."
And in the next phase of renovations, all of the City Schools will have heating and air conditioning, Scott tells WMAR-2 News.
He adds that Baltimore's school system is outperforming others in the classroom.
"When you look at their gains following the pandemic, they're outpacing the state in many categories, that's a significant thing," he says.
He also acknowledges there's still work to be done.
"And we have a long way to go, especially on math proficiency," says Scott. "But that's not just on the school system, that's on all of us as a community to support them."
The huge budget for the school system is another thing that came up in his discussion with anchor Megan Knight.
"I've been proud to be the mayor who's invested the highest level of Baltimore City money into Baltimore City Schools," he says. "Not just because we have to do it, but more importantly because it's the right thing to do."
Sheila Dixon:
Dixon feels the school system needs something new.
"There's a basic fundamental thing that we have to change and that's our schools," she tells anchor Kelly Swoope.
"Why do you think we've lost population? Because people who can move are going to move to an area where their children can get a good public education," she adds.
She feels strongly that community schools are the answer.
"I believe in community schools, where you bring those resources in the schools," she says.
Maximizing those resources, Dixon says, includes extending the school day and giving kids opportunities to improve their skills beyond that, and adding more music, art, and other activities.
"I just think that the City is a 24/7 operation and we're not thinking in the mindset," she adds.
Dixon also wants there to be accountability for administrators.
"We have to make sure our kids are not being passed if they aren't succeeding in certain academic areas," she says. "And we gotta work with families."
Getting parents more engaged is key, she adds.
Thiru Vignarajah:
"Third highest per pupil expenditure in the country," says Vignarajah to anchor Jamie Costello. "And yet, we have chronic truism and absenteeism rates that have been higher than ever before."
He listed the biggest issues he sees with the education system in the City.
"We still have schools that don't have heat or air conditioning. Teachers are leaving the public school population. Enrollment is declining. It is in complete disarray."
He feels current leadership has abdicated their responsibilities with the amount of money its spending.
"Here's what I want to do: I want to make sure that we have universal pre-K for every 3- and 4-year-old, with door-to-door transit," he says. "I want to guarantee free college and trade schools for every graduate of Baltimore City Public Schools to any institution in the state of Maryland... we need mental health specials in
every school, and we need elementary schools to turn into community schools."
He also wants to add weekend programming for the whole family.
Background:
Earlier this year, state lawmakers learned there would be a $3 billion shortfall in the transportation budget over the next several years, which could result in major cuts to huge projects.
Governor Wes Moore announced in January a $150 million investment to help offset the costs, though many viewed that as a band-aid to the issue.
The money that comes in to fund transportation costs is not covering what is needed, which means that big changes are required in how the budget is structured.
And that could have big implications for a promise the Governor made last year, that the Red Line would be built.
Sheila Dixon:
Dixon wants to do more with the Red Line, but doesn't think it's a sure deal.
"I don't know if that's going to happen based on what it's going to cost, but we got to improve our.. transportation system, so people can get [from] point A to point B without taking an hour to two hours to get across town," she says.
She added that she was the one who started the circulator buses to help connect different parts of the city.
But, there are other ways of making it easier to get around the city.
"The bike lanes are a big deal, but I think we need to assess where we put bike lanes. Baltimore's still not a biking city," she tells Kelly Swoope.
She also wants to work toward making the City more walkable.
Thiru Vignarajah:
Vignarajah wants to add more circulators from east to west, he tells Jamie Costello, not wanting to wait for the Red Line.
"Look, the Red Line is a project of the future. We have committed to it, we've done the ribbon cutting, we're not even sure which route it's going to take or which option it's going to look like. I can't wait for something that is ten years away to ensure public transit for people in West and East Baltimore," he says.
He feels adding two free east-west circulators would create a more equitable option.
"We've got free buses in Baltimore, but they go from the most affluent neighborhoods, the rich neighborhoods in the north to the rich neighborhoods in the south," says Vignarajah. "But you want to get from Cherry Hill to downtown or Edmondson village to the east side, you got to pay $2 each way, $4.60 for a day pass. That's crazy."
Brandon Scott:
"The cancellation of the Red Line by our former governor is one of the biggest civil rights injustices in our state's history," says Scott to Megan Knight.
It was supposed to go near the Highway to Nowhere, he says.
"We know this racist highway that destroyed a middle class and working Black neighborhood, destroy Black-owned business and really is the reason for why West Baltimore has had this history of being disinvested in, you can all trace it back there," says Scott.
Scott is looking at the Red Line and his transportation plans as part of the larger picture.
"That investment is going into West Baltimore, but we cannot unlock Baltimore's true possibilities if we don't have east-west transit."
He also says that the Red Line will create thousands of jobs, as well as give people an easier way to get to existing jobs.
"It's critically important as a leader to continue to fight for transportation funding," adds Scott. "Which is what I had to do again this year with our partners in the General Assembly to fight against cuts against Highway Use Revenue, to make sure the MTA is being funded like it's counterpart in the DC suburbs."
Background:
The number of open vacant building notices changes daily, but as of Friday, April 19, the number was at 13,457 according to the Department of Housing and Community Development's vacants dashboard.
This is down from more than 16,500 in January of 2016.
The issue has plagued the city for decades and became an increasingly urgent issue in January 2022 after Baltimore City Firefighters died fighting a blaze in a vacant home on Stricker Street.
Thiru Vignarajah:
Anchor Jamie Costello posed a hypothetical about vacants when he sat down with Vignarajah.
"Let's say, hypothetically, Ms. Dolores lives on North Caroline St. She has been living there for 60 years. Abandoned building on her right, abandoned building on her left. How the hell does she get out of that?" Jamie asked.
"Look," answers Vignarajah, "You can't expect Ms. Loris to get out of it herself. Because the only way for Ms. Delores to get out of it is not to rebuild the buildings to her left and right, it's to move. And there's too many Ms. Deloreses that have fled the city."
He feels the city needs to do more to help the hypothetical Ms. Deloreses in Baltimore.
"It needs the city to step and find a way to rebuild those vacant houses, raise property taxes on blighted and abandoned buildings, so that either the out-of-state developer that's holding that property fixes it or sells it to someone... and take them into receivership and give them to an affordable housing organization or a local developer that's going to help Ms. Delores's block."
He also feels that demolition isn't a great option.
"We now have 20,000 vacant lots instead of 16,000 vacant lots back then, we're just playing numbers games, we're not actually improving the situation for Ms. Delores or her would-be neighbors.
Brandon Scott:
Scott's highlighted the reduction in the number of vacants in the City.
"We're already doing the great work," he tells Megan Knight. "No one has seen vacants reduce to the level and quickly as we have in the city of Baltimore."
But he says it's not just important to bring down the numbers, but do it right.
"When you look at neighborhoods like Johnston Square and Oliver in East Baltimore that were, not that long ago, like 50, 60% vacant to see them no 80, 90% occupied and changing people that were renters into homeowners, we know that that strategy works," Scott says. "What we have to do is invest in that strategy."
It's a block-by-block approach, and working with the people in the communities and working to meet their needs.
"Sometimes, that will be demolishing them," he says.
He also plans to introduce to the City Council tax increment financing for vacant properties, "and it's going to unlock the private industry," he says.
Scott also points out, there is no quick-fix solution.
"No one aside from Jesus Christ is going to eliminate vacants in Baltimore in a four-year or eight-year term," he tells Megan.
Sheila Dixon:
Sitting down with Dixon, Kelly Swoope said vacants have been a problem for at least the 20 years she's been year.
"It's been a problem even longer than that," says Dixon. "But it's going to take creating communities where we look at communities as a whole."
This could include demolition.
"We might need to downsize some of those neighborhoods, clear away some of those areas that are vacant and create more green space, more industrial space in some cases," she says. "And then how do we create smaller communities that are going to thrive and have the amenities that are going to be connected with that."
It's about looking at the community holistically, she adds.
"And we have to really put the hammer down on individuals who have held properties, waiting for redevelopment to happen and then sell," says Dixon.
Background:
Economic revitalization of the city is another topic WMAR-2 News discussed with the candidates.
Some of the stories that you click on most are about stores opening and closing in the region.
It was a big blow to the Mondawmin community when Target announced it was closing. Food deserts are also a real issue in parts of the City. We wanted to find out what the candidates were going to do to attract businesses and work to build a better economy moving forward.
Brandon Scott:
"We think about that one in particular, right?" says Scott about the Target in Mondawmin. "We know, and I've spoken to representatives from Target afterwards, even they now see it as a mistake. We know that store was profitable."
"But it's also about what we do afterwards," he continued. "We didn't just cry, we worked with a Baltimorean and now we know that once-vacant facility is going to have job training and it's going to have all these other things inside of it that we know the community needs."
Scott's also looking at investing in neighborhoods to spur economic revitalization.
"We put over $100 million, not.. just into downtown, $100 million into housing projects in historically disinvested neighborhoods," he says. "My childhood home of Park Heights, they've been talking about the Park Heights master plan since I was in middle school, but not until a young man by the name of Brandon Scott became mayor [did] we see the first developments go up."
And it's about supporting development.
"We have to remind them about the human impact, which is why we've been making those investments, that the City has been making those investments," says Scott. "That's why that grocery store is opening in East Baltimore, because we came to the table to support that development when we know this is what they need."
Sheila Dixon:
"We've got to address that we're losing population," says Dixon. "The recent report came out that Baltimore City is down to 560,000-some people. That's going to be detrimental to the City because we're losing our tax base."
She feels that to attract people to the city, the City Government needs to look at decreasing the property tax rate and improving the quality of services.
She also thinks there are some internal issues that need to be addressed in City Government.
"First of all, our permits department needs to get back to work," she says. "A lot of businesses are losing money because they aren't able to get permits in order to open their business."
And she wants to work closer with those businesses.
At the time of the interview, she had recently been on a tour on 36th Street in Hampden.
"I was very impressed with how that area has changed, and how they diversify and how international that community is," she says. "But we need to create that all over the city. It was very motivating to see the number of restaurants and other businesses in Hampden. But it goes back to what are people telling me? They don't feel safe."
Thiru Vignarajah:
"Most cities in our situation that are struggling, that are losing people every year would.. stop for a minute and develop a master plan," says Vignarajah. "A strategy, not just for the next year, but the next five and 10 and 15 years."
"North Avenue is a critical artery," he continues, "and we need to invest in that now.. That's going to help in two years start rebuilding West Baltimore."
He also feels that investing in neighborhoods is critical.
"We're not making those critical investments. We're losing people every day," he says.
Vignarajah feels that investment in the Edmonson Shopping Center is important.
"That is a critical asset on the west side that is dying off," he tells us.
It's also important to incentivize grocery stores to open up.
"These disinvested communities have more liquor stores than they have grocery stores," he says. "It's inhumane."
His plan is to give grocery stores that are opening up in food deserts in the city liquor licenses to give them an incentive to open by raising their potential profit margins.
Background:
The redevelopment of Harborplace is another issue that Baltimore City voters will see on the ballot, but not until November.
We asked the candidates about the current plan to re-zone and redevelop the area.
Sheila Dixon:
When asked about the Harborplace redevelopment, Dixon mainly punted to the voters.
"That's an effort that the voters will have a choice in November," says Dixon. "It's coming for a referendum."
"There's mixed emotions about it," she adds. "I mean, something has to be done with the Inner Harbor. It's clear that it's gotten deteriorated and we want to attract residents to go downtown, but we also want to attract visitors."
Dixon feels a balance needs to be struck for development downtown.
"The voters will make a choice in November."
Thiru Vignarajah:
"No one wants to see the revival of Harborplace more than me," Vignarajah told Jamie Costello.
He reminisced about when he was growing up in Baltimore and people flocked to Harborplace, and watched the ships come into the port.
"There's nothing fundamentally broken about Harborplace," he says. "The problem is we've mismanaged it for decades and now people are afraid to go down there."
He feels that increasing the feeling of safety will also help.
"If you start managing and you provide programming, you start providing a sense of security, some of that will rebound," says Vignarajah. "Don't get me wrong, I want to see a magical investment in the Inner Harbor."
His issue with the current plan is the luxury apartments and tearing down the promenade.
"To tear those down and to replace them with something as unimaginative as 900 luxury apartments, that's crazy," he says.
"I guess that's what the developer wants, but that's not what the public wants," he continues. "The public wants more public space and I'm fully committed to blocking those luxury apartments."
His hope is to bring back Harborplace to "what it used to be."
Brandon Scott:
"I think that what we have to do is level set what we're talking about with Harborplace," says Scott. "We know that Harborplace literally sat sitting there deteriorating on itself for a long, long time. No one did anything. Everybody that was in my seat had the ability to do something, they didn't."
He says he took a different approach and challenged the former City Solicitor to try getting the property moved into a receivership.
"Then we have to reimagine what the Inner Harbor looks like," he says. "Shopping malls are not dying, they're dead, so to have anyone say that we're going to rebuild the Inner Harbor the same exact way that they did before, it's just an asinine thing to say."
He adds that the developer is from West Baltimore and that the development is centering everybody in the city.
"That person who has centered the city in its entirety, not a specific group, everybody in the city as part of reimagining what Harborplace is going to look like," says Scott.
That includes places to live.
"Downtown is our fastest-growing residential neighborhood," he tells Megan Knight.
Scott added that the redevelopment would actually add more public space than there is today.
"And we have to also, have to always, say this: We have to fix the promenade," he continues. "Climate change is real and it's happening and we have to do it. What.. will behoove us to do is actually build the Inner Harbor that works for all of us, that works for the 21st century and helps us unlock the full potential of downtown."
