Heated County Executive races shaping up for Maryland's General Election

BALTIMORE — Although the Primary Election has come and gone, some races have yet to be called.

Some though have been settled.

While most attention Tuesday focused on the Republican and Democratic Gubernatorial races and the Baltimore City State's Attorney's race, others were heating up.

Especially for County Executive in Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties.

It appears incumbent Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will go onto face controversial conservative Pat McDonough in the General Election.

McDonough has not yet officially been declared the winner, despite currently having more than double the votes of his closest competitor, Henry Ciezkowski.

Politically, he and Olszewski are on opposite ends of the spectrum on virtually every policy.

Then there is the Primary battle for Harford County executive, to replace term limited Republican Barry Glassman.

Initially the GOP primary was expected to be close, however State Senator Robert Cassilly seems to have run away with the nomination over Billy Boniface with nearly 68 percent of the vote.

If his lead holds, Cassilly would go onto face Blane H. Miller, III in the General.

In Howard County, the County Executive race looks to be a rematch between Democratic incumbent Calvin Ball and Republican Allan Kittleman.

Ball unseated Kittleman during the 2018 General Election.