Stolen vehicles tied to recent crimes in Anne Arundel County

SEVERN, Md. — The community in Severn may seem pretty sedated compared to some sections of Baltimore, but news of a shoot out on Marlton Court found a landscaper, David Carter, contemplating cutting his losses.

“You know how we get in West Baltimore, and I’m like, ‘Wow!’ and when I actually saw the address, I was like, ‘That’s where we’re going tomorrow,’” said Carter, “So I was kind of shocked and for Anne Arundel County, it was kind of shocking for me.”

Police say it all started on Saturday night when a car reported stolen earlier in the day turned up there with occupants bent on violence.

Jeff Hager

“Officers found that a Hyundai sedan was driven into the court by a group of three to four subjects,” said Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson, “Shots were fired from that vehicle and the vehicle subsequently crashed into a wooded area near that street on Stillmeadow Drive.”

Since the first of the year, police in Anne Arundel County say they’ve had 170 stolen Hyundais and Kias representing about 40 percent of all car thefts.

The night before the shoot out, a pair of juvenile females, ages 15 and 16, bailed out of another stolen Hyundai on Juneberry Way in Glen Burnie leaving a loaded handgun behind.

“We have seen that these vehicles are commonly used after the fact to commit more crimes after they’re being stolen,” noted Anderson.

Police are encouraging car owners to better protect their vehicles from theft, and as for the people who would steal them, many feel the problem lies in their family structure.

Jeff Hager

“I think that’s what it is. If we start with that home, then maybe we can help some of these young men out on the streets,” said Carter.

“Just hope they don’t learn the hard way?” we asked.

“Yes, man, because it is true—-jail or dead in the graveyard, so it’s rough,” he replied.

