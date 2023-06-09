Kia, Hyundai cars continue to be targeted in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Sparked by an ongoing nationally trending challenge on social media, thieves in Maryland continue to target Kia and Hyundai cars.

Just over the last few days Anne Arundel County Police have responded to multiple auto theft calls in Glen Burnie.

The latest incident occurred overnight Thursday outside a home in the 200 block of Woodhill Drive.

A man reported seeing someone looking inside his 2018 Kia sedan. When he confronted the person, they walked away.

Yet when the man returned to his car, the same person was found inside.

Again the man confronted the individual, at which time they ran away.

Police say the man gave chase ultimately ending up near a building where two more suspects appeared.

One allegedly had a gun and fired. Nothing was struck but the the back window of the victim's car was shattered.

Turns out the original suspect dismantled the car's steering column, a common method used when stealing certain model cars without immobilizers.

Officers so far have not been able to located the three suspects, who are described as being in their late teens.

About two-and-a-half hours before this incident, two teenagers allegedly broke the windows out of a Hyundai sedan on Harold Court in an attempt to steal it.

Both teens in this case have been charged.

Then on Tuesday police arrested four other teenagers after they recovered two more stolen Hyundai sedans in the Heritage Hills Community on Juneberry Way.