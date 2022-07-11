City police investigate seven weekend shootings one being a murder suicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police are investigating seven weekend shootings that left three people dead. One being a murder suicide.

On Saturday around 5pm police were called out to the 5500 block of Catalpha Road for reports on a shooting. When they arrived police found a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, the two are dead and because of their condition their death is being ruled as a murder suicide.

"I cried. It's really unfortunate. I hate to see that happen anywhere, but when it’s in your neighborhood, in your community, it hits even closer to home," said Keith Smith, community member.

Unfortunately that’s not the only death police are investigating. On Sunday morning a man was shot and killed in the 2400 block of East Fayette street.

Currently, there are no suspects, and community members are fearful. They say weekend violence seems to be a trend in Baltimore and they wonder when it will end.

"My heart goes out to the victims of course and to the families. I just hope people are vigilant and more caring to each other. Think twice before you do something that would involve someone's life," said Smith.

Police also reported on Suday A 34-year-old man was shot in the 4800 block of Truesdale Avenue, and a 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the 600 block of Loneys Lane.

Community members believe in order for Baltimore to get better for the next generation, the city needs to invest more into the youth by providing mental health resources and positive outlets so they can evolve into well rounded adults who bring greatness to the area.

"It's important to invest into positive outlets from an early age. Use all the creativity you have and instead of putting it into negativity or doing something that lands you in jail put it into something that you can build from and give back to your community," said Cameron Sterrett, Music Artist.

Anyone with information on the weekend shootings are encouraged to contact metro crime stoppers at 18667 lock up.

to read about all the shootings that occurred this month click here https://www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/july-2022-daily-tracker-baltimore-murders-and-shootings