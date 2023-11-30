Local production company partners with city schools to host film workshop

BALTIMORE — A local production company is giving back this holiday season by hosting a film workshop for Baltimore City school students.

These high school students each have separate challenges, now the organizers of inspiring all of them with disabilities to become creators.

Larry Harris and Leonard Martin started their company Ariecan Productions six years ago in Baltimore. This year, they said it’s been a full circle moment now partnering with Baltimore City schools to give back some of the knowledge they’ve acquired.

“They going to be the director, they’re going to be the writer, they’re going to be the line producer,” Martin said .

“We’re actually exposing their dreams, letting them know it can be done,” Harris said.

Co-owners of Ariecan Productions said this is part of their vision for the students in their program and they now have a mission of helping to develop future creators.

“When I was coming up, I didn’t have stuff like this, and there was no production company that I know of that would teach me everything about film. With this program, and programs like this, you do have a voice, and you can tell your story, “ Martin said.

Harris and Martin partnered with Baltimore City schools to create a six-week program for a total of 10 students who are all in high school and all have various challenges, including autism.

School board leaders asked them to create an introduction to film making, exposing them to the arts.

“The art is something that everyone loves, whether it’s music, fashion, TV, movies, whatever it is. Directing, film structure, how to structure your film, audio techniques, cinematography, and lighting,” Martin said.

These are some of the topics covered, in addition to editing and theatrical elements. Helping students to develop their voice and establish confidence in the film industry no matter what challenges they might have.

“Believe in yourself, you may have a disability, people may look at you different, but believe in yourself, “ Martin said.

“Your disability does not define you. Don’t let that stop you,” Harris said.

The program was so successful, school board leaders have asked them to create another six-week workshop that will start in January.

During the first half of the program, students wrote scripts. Next, they will direct their own show.

Organizers said they’re hoping they can partner with YouthWorks in the near future to be able to hire some of the students they are training.