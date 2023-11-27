Neighbors devastated after deadly double shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Detectives in Baltimore are investigating aftera shooting over the weekend left two people dead.

The two people who were killed were a 20- and 21-year-old and it left loved ones and neighbors devastated by this gruesome murder.

"Heard the shot and it was startling."

A painful memory from a neighbor who heard the gunshots around five in the morning on Saturday that claimed the lives of two people just feet from his home.

And what was even more painful .. hearing what followed.

"It was you know a painful scream one of needing immediate attention, medical attention," the neighbor said.

20-year-old Eniyah Smith and her child's father 21-year-old Charles Johnson were the two who were shot on Saturday morning while sitting outside their home. They were parents to a 3-year-old daughter named Chloe, who's now forced to live without them.

"Me and my wife we have been here 40 years and nothing that close has ever happened," that same neighbor said. "I just started so you know, pray and say well man I hope whoever it is, you know they’ll make it through this ordeal."

It happened in West Baltimore not far from Edmondson Avenue and Baltimore National Pike.

When police arrived at the area they found the two who had been shot with multiple wounds to the torso. They were then rushed to the hospital where they later died. Leaving loved ones and neighbors in the area heartbroken.

"The whole situation was just unbelievable," the neighbor said.

Family members are still trying to process what happened.

Police have not identified any suspects or announced any leads in the case.

However, loved ones will be holding a vigil for Enyiah.

