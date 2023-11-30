Single mother who was carjacked, run over by own car, reunites with woman who helped her

BALTIMORE — A woman was carjacked and hit by her own vehicle while delivering Amazon packages.

WMAR first told you about the story last year when it happened in July of 2022 around four in the morning.

The attack happened at the corner of Craycombe Avenue and Beech Avenue.

Door cam footage of that attack was shared and now WMAR has helped Chelsea Nicolette reunite with the woman who found her.

Chelsea shared her story and the moments she remembers from that day.

“I keep looking behind you and see the spot that I was lying in the gutter. Next thing I remember is when he got out, took the keys off me, called me names and left,” Nicolette said.

Nicolette had her car stolen before being run over by her attacker while she was delivering packages for Amazon. She said police told her that her attacker was 15 years old.

“It blows my mind that there are kids 14 or 15 years old out at 3 o’clock in the morning," Nicolette said.

He left her with several broken bones. She was in the hospital for 6 weeks and wheel chair bound for almost six months before she could walk again. Detectives told her the teen who attacked her was caught committing other violent acts.

“The detective told me he had already had a gun on him at that time that was already linked to another attempted murder,” Nicolette said.

We reunited her with Barbara Rosenthal, the woman who found her lying in the street.

“I was the one on the gutter. If it wasn’t for you I would’ve been stuck there for hours,” Nicolette said to Rosenthal.

Helping to restore what little faith she had left in humanity.

“You realize that there are still some good people out there,” Nicolette said.

It’s unclear how extensive the penalties were for that 15-year-old who committed this attack, but Chelsea is just happy she's now walking again and recovering from this traumatic experience.