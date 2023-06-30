Watch Now
Your guide of where to see July 4th fireworks

Dundalk fireworks show interrupted by fuse defect
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 13:55:05-04

BALTIMORE — It's almost time for Independence Day.

Several towns around Maryland are celebrating with a host of events.

Here is a list of where you, your family and friends can have fun and watch fireworks.

Anne Arundel County:

  • The Annapolis Independence Day parade begins at 6:30pm on July 4 at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street. Fireworks get underway at 9:45pm.

Baltimore City:

Baltimore County:

Carroll County:

Frederick County:

  • Frederick’s Independence Day Celebration begins at noon on July 4 at Baker Park with two stages of entertainment, rides, activities, food, and fireworks.

Harford County:

  • Bel Air has a full day of events scheduled on July 4th including a 6pm parade starting at Idlewild and South Main Street. Fireworks begin at 9:30pm over Rockfield Park on Churchville Road. 
  • Havre De Grace is celebrating Independence Day on July 2, starting with a parade at 2pm. Concerts will be held the rest of the day at Hutchins and Concord Point Parks until 9:15pm when fireworks go off.

Howard County:

  • A Fireworks show will take place at the Lakefront at Columbia, around 9:20pm on July 4. The free event will also feature food trucks and live music beginning at 6pm.

Queen Anne's County:

Ocean City:

  • Festivities will be held at Caroline Street and the beach starting at 6:30pm.
  • Another celebration will be held uptown at Northside Park on 125th Street.

To find more fireworks during the 4th of July holiday, click here or here.

