Your guide of where to see July 4th fireworks

BALTIMORE — It's almost time for Independence Day.

Several towns around Maryland are celebrating with a host of events.

Here is a list of where you, your family and friends can have fun and watch fireworks.

Anne Arundel County:

The Annapolis Independence Day parade begins at 6:30pm on July 4 at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street. Fireworks get underway at 9:45pm.

Baltimore City:



Independence Day celebration at the Inner Harbor kicks off at 4pmwhen US Coast Guard Dixieland, DJ MyTy, and Soul Centered LIVE perform at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. At 8pm the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Star-Spangled Celebration concert will take place at Rash Field followed by fireworks at 9:45pm.



Baltimore County:



Carroll County:



July 3 Fireworks display at the Mt Airy Fireman's Carnival Groundsat the corner of Route 27 and Twin Arch Shopping Center. Gates open at 4pm with free live music and food vendors.



Carroll County Farm Museum hosts Fourth of July festivities starting at 4pm with fireworks going off at sunset (approx. 9:30 p.m.). There will be entertainment, food vendors and children's activities to enjoy. Admission is $5 per car load.

Frederick County:



Frederick’s Independence Day Celebration begins at noon on July 4 at Baker Park with two stages of entertainment, rides, activities, food, and fireworks.



Harford County:



Bel Air has a full day of events scheduled on July 4th including a 6pm parade starting at Idlewild and South Main Street. Fireworks begin at 9:30pm over Rockfield Park on Churchville Road.



Havre De Grace is celebrating Independence Day on July 2, starting with a parade at 2pm. Concerts will be held the rest of the day at Hutchins and Concord Point Parks until 9:15pm when fireworks go off.

Howard County:



A Fireworks show will take place at the Lakefront at Columbia, around 9:20pm on July 4. The free event will also feature food trucks and live music beginning at 6pm.

Queen Anne's County:



The Annual Fireworks and Family Fun Celebration is scheduled for 5pm on July 4 at the “old outlets” parking area on Piney Narrows Road.

Ocean City:



Festivities will be held at Caroline Street and the beach starting at 6:30pm.



Another celebration will be held uptown at Northside Park on 125th Street.



To find more fireworks during the 4th of July holiday, click here or here.