July 4th fireworks return to Ocean City for first time since 2019

OCEAN CITY, Md. — July 4th fireworks are returning to Ocean City for the first time since 2019.

Ocean City released a schedule of free events on their website.

Festivities will be held at Caroline Street and the beach starting at 6:30pm.

Another celebration will be held uptown at Northside Park on 125th Street.

The last time fireworks lit up the sky over the ocean was in 2019.

COVID halted things in 2020. In 2021 fireworks accidentally detonated prematurely resulting in the show's cancellation. Then last year, there was not enough staff available to put on a display.

For more information on this year's event, click here.

