It's almost time for July 4th fireworks at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — It's almost time for Independence Day fireworks at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The celebration kicks off at 9am with a free Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show hosted by the American Visionary Art Museum.

Then stick around for the 24th annual 4th of July Baltimore Beach Volleyball Tournament at Rash Field.

At 3pm is the Red, White and Blue Picnic at West Shore Park.

Main festivities begin at 4pm when US Coast Guard Dixieland, DJ MyTy, and Soul Centered LIVE perform live at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

At 8pm the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Star-Spangled Celebration concert will take place at Rash Field.

To close out the night Fireworks light up the sky starting at 9:15pm.

