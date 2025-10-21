Where every scream counts, the frightening haunted attraction thats funding local programs

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Deep in the woods of White Marsh, the sounds of screams echo through the night, but it’s all for a good cause.

Creepy Woods Haunted Forest is back for its second season, offering spine-chilling scares while raising money for local theater and arts programs.

The haunted attraction is a collaboration between Jill and Allan Bennett, owners of the popular Bennett’s Curse at Eastpoint Mall, and farm owners Robyn Furnkas and her husband.

“This land has been in my husband’s family since the early ’60s. We always knew we wanted to do something with it, just weren’t sure what,” said Furnkas.

Together, they transformed the property into a terrifying trail that’s become a fall favorite.

“It’s a passion of ours, and we like to share it with people. I think it’s kind of our will, it’s something that we’re supposed to be doing. And meeting Robyn was also a gift; we kind of look at it as a blessing,” said Bennett.

Money from ticket sales goes toward supporting local schools and arts organizations.

“Just running a small business and talking to others in the community, we realized there’s a real need for money going back into theater and arts,” said Bennett.

The team now works with more than 13 different schools and organizations, and partners with groups for fundraisers.

Last year, proceeds helped one local school replace its sound system.

“It’s all this togetherness with their families while they’re enjoying something fun. Who doesn’t love Halloween?” said Furnkas.

Getting into the Halloween spirit has become a family tradition.

“When I met my husband, he said, ‘I want to operate a haunted house.’ We were 22 at the time,” said Bennett.

Now, 25 years and countless screams later, Bennett’s Curse is still going strong and Creepy Woods is back for its second season of scares.

For more information on the attraction, click here.