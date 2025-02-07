Watch Now
Vanilla Ice, O-Town, Color Me Badd to perform at new Ocean City festival

Vanilla Ice
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Rapper Vanilla Ice attends ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" Season 23 Finale at The Grove on November 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)</p>
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is celebrating its 150th anniversary by launching a new music festival that's truly a blast from the past.

Rising Tides Festival promises to bring the party to the town's Convention Center on Nov. 22.

The nostalgia-filled celebration will feature Vanilla Ice, O-Town, Color Me Badd, and Ryan Cabrera among other music stars from the '90s and early 2000s. There's also a '70s Soul Jam hosted by Jimmie "JJ" Walker, known for the show "Good Times."

Besides the music, there'll be an indoor roller skating rink, a silent disco, and other immersive experiences.

Tickets range from $70 for the Soul Jam to $184 for an "I Love the 90s" VIP Package.

Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Tourism, said in a statement:

We are thrilled to announce the addition of Rising Tides Festival to Ocean City’s ‘150 Reasons to Smile’ anniversary lineup of entertainment offerings and events. This throwback festival will celebrate the charm and nostalgia of the past while embracing the vibrant spirit of Ocean City. We look forward to working with our local partners to welcome the iconic musicians and acts that will make this festival a true celebration honoring Ocean City’s past, present, and future.

It's one of several new festivals that Ocean City has hosted in recent years.

Country Calling was launched last fall,. and Boardwalk Rock will rock the waterfront this spring.

Oceans Calling, meanwhile, announced it will return Sept. 26 to 28 this year.

More information is available here.

