"The Lion King" returning to Hippodrome in 2025

BALTIMORE — Tickets are going on sale this week for "The Lion King" musical, which returns to the Hippodrome for three weeks in early 2025.

The popular show will come to Baltimore from Feb. 12 through March 2 in 2025. Opening night is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Tickets sales for the general public start at 10 a.m. Sept. 13, announced the Hippodrome today.

"The Lion King" is celebrating 26 years on Broadway and has spawned 28 global productions, won six 1998 Tony Awards and more than 70 major arts awards.

Tickets will be available at BaltimoreHippodrome.com,, Ticketmaster.comor in-person at the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. until showtime.

For more information visit LionKing.com .

