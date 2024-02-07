Hippodrome Theatre announces lineup for 2024,2025 Broadway Series

BALTIMORE — Broadway show lovers rejoice! The lineup for the Hippodrome Broadway Series has been announced.

The series kicks off in September with the Broadway musical & Juliet, followed by MJ The Musical in November.

Finishing off 2024 will be Life of Pi.

Annie will start in 2025, which leads to the return of Disney's The Lion King in February.

Wrapping up the 2024-2025 season will be Shucked in April, Like It Hot in May, and Chicago in June.

“The Hippodrome prides itself on bringing audiences the very best of Broadway to Baltimore,” says Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. “Coupled with our world-class house and exceptional hospitality, our loyal subscribers and patrons are guaranteed to be delighted—and they will be among the very first in the nation to experience the all-new touring productions of & JULIET and LIFE OF PI thanks to the Maryland Theatrical Tax Credit established in 2022.”

For information on subscription packages for all 8 shows, click here.

Individual sale tickets will be announced throughout the year.