Jamaican restaurant to open at Baltimore's former Alewife site

BALTIMORE — A new restaurant is set to open soon across from the Hippodrome, at the former site of the Alewife restaurant, which had been a popular destination for theater-goers.

Jerk at Nite, a D.C.-based Caribbean restaurant, announced today it will open its latest location at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, in the former bank building at 21 N. Eutaw Street.

Jerk at Nite first opened in Washington, D.C., by a Howard University graduate, offering its signature jerk chicken, spicy curry goat, plantains, seasonal specials, and more. It now has two locations in Washington, plus three food trucks.

The restaurant will celebrate the Eutaw Street opening with a launch event on Sept. 19, featuring complimentary tastings, live music, and giveaways.

It promises "a modern yet cozy design reflecting the culture and spirit of the Caribbean."

Owner Denville Myrie said in a press release:

We are incredibly excited to bring Jerk at Nite to Baltimore. Our team is committed to delivering an unforgettable dining experience, and we can’t wait to share our passion for Caribbean cuisine with the people of Baltimore.



Jerk at Nite said on Instagram that it had previously tried to open in west Baltimore's Poplar Grove neighborhood.

The post notes:

"3 years ago, we arrived ova West, on Poplar Grove and fell in love with the people and culture of Baltimore. Through a series of unfortunate events we were only there for 1 year. We are convicted in our hearts that Baltimore is special, so we’ve turnt it up a notch with this location. This is our 3rd time trying to #JERK Baltimore correctly, 3rd times a #Charmcity," the restaurant posted.This soft opening debut of this new, fresh and clean location will be on the evening of Sept. 19th RSVP ticketed patrons only."

Alewife closed in 2018.