Summer of 2026: Bryan Adams & Pat Benatar to perform live at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — We're decades removed from the summer of 1969, but we are quickly approaching the summer of 2026.

One thing remains the same, the music of Bryan Adams is alive and well.

The world renown singer is scheduled to perform live at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on August 9.

He'll be joined by rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

For those not familiar with Adams, we're sure you'll recognize some of these tunes like “Heaven,” “Run to You,” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You.”

Benetar has her own set of mega hits such as "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Heartbreaker," and "Love Is A Battlefield."

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, March 27.