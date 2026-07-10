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Several counties begin their summer restaurant week promotions in July

Baltimore co restaurant week
Nordea Lewis
Baltimore co restaurant week<br/>
Baltimore co restaurant week
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and last updated

The summer season is in full swing, and in July, several counties are kicking off their Summer Restaurant Week promotions.

Baltimore County

  • July 10-19
  • Nearly 50 restaurants are offering special menus and discounts
  • Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants

Baltimore City

  • July 24 - August 2
  • Nearly 60 restaurants offering deals, discounts and special menus
  • Click here to see the list of participating restaurants

Howard County

  • July 27 - August 9
  • Nearly 20 restaurants participating
  • Click here to see the full list of restaurants
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