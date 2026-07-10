Several counties begin their summer restaurant week promotions in July

The summer season is in full swing, and in July, several counties are kicking off their Summer Restaurant Week promotions.
Baltimore County
- July 10-19
- Nearly 50 restaurants are offering special menus and discounts
- Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants
Baltimore City
- July 24 - August 2
- Nearly 60 restaurants offering deals, discounts and special menus
- Click here to see the list of participating restaurants
Howard County
- July 27 - August 9
- Nearly 20 restaurants participating
- Click here to see the full list of restaurants