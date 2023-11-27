PAW Patrol Live donates tickets to its upcoming Baltimore show to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore

Area children involved in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore are looking forward to January, and a chance to see Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure".

The show, live on stage at the Hippodrome in January, is donating 200 tickets to Boys & Girls Club participants.

“Our mission at Boys & Girls Club calls us to provide opportunities and experiences that expand our members’ horizons, so we were ecstatic to be offered complimentary tickets that will give 200 youth the chance to experience a Broadway-style production inside the historic Hippodrome Theatre,” noted Jeffrey Breslin, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore. “We can’t wait to surprise our members and their families with a one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season.”

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure is an interactive live stage show. It will be in Baltimore for one weekend, but there are five shows at the Hippodrome.